A section of the North Fork Sauk Trail, which connects with the Pacific Crest Trail southeast of Darrington, will be closed Aug. 8-15.
The closure will be between Mackinaw Shelter and the junction with the Pacific Crest Trail during maintenance on a section of the higher elevation Pacific Crest Trail.
This same section of the North Fork Sauk Trail was closed for a week in August 2018 during similar maintenance on the Pacific Crest Trail.
The closure is necessary to maintain public safety during the maintenance work, which will involve the use of explosives.
Hikers on the Pacific Crest Trail should not be impacted, as that trail will not be closed.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.