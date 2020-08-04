With early numbers in Tuesday, Skagit County Superior Court judge candidate Tom Seguine appears likely to make it to November’s general election ballot.
The former Skagit County Prosecuting Attorney is leading the race for the court’s Position 3 with nearly 46% of the vote — about 7,832 votes.
“It would appear as though I have a pretty good lead and so I am encouraged,” Seguine said.
Seguine is facing two opponents to fill the seat to be vacated by Judge David Svaren.
Those candidates, Heather Shand Perkins and Elizabeth Yost Neidzwski, remain close in votes, with Yost Neidzwski carrying an about 600-vote lead over Shand Perkins.
Yost Neidzwski has about 29% of the vote — 4,936 votes.
Shand Perkins has about 25% of the vote — 4,333 votes.
“We’re looking forward to seeing more and seeing what comes up in the next couple days,” Yost Neidzwski said. “I think that anything could happen with the rest of the votes. I’m really proud of the work that we’ve done.”
All four of Skagit County’s highest judicial positions will be on the ballot in November.
Skagit County Superior Court judges Brian Stiles and Laura Riquelme are running unopposed, and Skagit County District Court Judge Tom Verge is the only candidate to fill a position held by Superior Court Judge Dave Needy.
