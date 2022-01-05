Delays in getting a contract approved could push a seismic safety project at the Skagit County Courthouse into 2023.
The county has allocated $2.4 million in its 2022 budget to fund project design and removal of the courthouse's fourth floor, which is heavier than lower floors and represents a significant risk during an earthquake.
County Facilities Director Ken Hansen asked county lawyers several months ago to review language in the contract before it goes to the contractor, but said the lawyers have been focused on other work — namely a new mental health treatment facility in Sedro-Woolley.
If the contract isn't signed by February, the county could miss its window to get the work done this year.
"This went to the back burner because of higher priorities, but now I’m saying this is my highest priority,” Hansen said.
Because the project involves removing the top floor, the interior of the courthouse will be exposed to the elements. Hansen said he wants to start the project in June and complete it before fall, to reduce the likelihood of exposure to rain.
However, this timeline is an estimate, and could change depending on what design consultants determine, he said.
An analysis from 2019 indicated the building had "severe seismic deficiencies," due in no small part to the very heavy fourth floor that once housed the county jail.
In addition, the elevator shaft is the only concrete wall that runs from the bottom floor to the top, meaning in the event of an earthquake the building would pivot around that point.
Many interior walls are made of hollow clay tile that would provide little stability in an earthquake, the report states. Consultants found extensive cracking in several walls, especially on the fourth floor.
Top-heavy buildings such as this one are particularly at risk during an earthquake, as side-to-side movement causes the top to sway more dramatically than the lower levels, Hansen said.
Removing this floor would not eliminate risk of collapse in an earthquake, but would reduce it, he said.
Of the $2.4 million allocated, $800,000 is from a state Heritage Capital grant, Hansen said.
