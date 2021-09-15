A structural assessment of the two largest Skagit County government buildings found a number of possible issues in the event of an earthquake, though more study is needed to determine how concerning these issues are.
This assessment was ordered after a seismic study of the adjacent Skagit County Courthouse in downtown Mount Vernon found severe structural deficiencies, putting it at risk during an earthquake, said county Facilities Manager Ken Hansen.
In presenting the report Tuesday, Melissa Doonan, project manager with Davido Consulting, said neither building is likely to collapse in an earthquake similar to the 2001 Nisqually quake, and that there is no legal requirement to retrofit the buildings.
However, she identified a number of potential issues that could be mitigated with retrofits.
Both the Public Safety building — which houses the Sheriff’s Office and the old county jail — and the Administration building — home to the Auditor’s Office, Public Health Department and Assessor’s Office — predate modern building codes, so it was a given that the assessment would find issues that don’t meet modern standards, Doonan said.
Her assessment found issues with concrete columns that aren’t reinforced to modern specifications, and could break in a large quake. Some reinforced concrete walls are present, but aren’t continuous from top to bottom, limiting their effectiveness.
Just like the courthouse, it’s likely the ground beneath these buildings is susceptible to liquefaction, in which an earthquake causes sediment to lose its stability and cause major damage, she said.
With regards to the Public Safety building, she said the heavy concrete walls and jail cells on the upper floors create an imbalance in strength and rigidity compared to the lower floor.
This would cause the lower floor to move more than upper floors in a seismic event, increasing the likelihood of structural damage.
A more in-depth report would determine to what degree these inconsistencies with modern criteria would impact the buildings’ stability in a major quake, she said.
“We don’t know exactly how well the building would perform because it has these deficiencies,” she said.
Hansen said this report will inform ongoing conversations about whether to build a new structure to house the Sheriff’s Office and other departments.
According to an estimate, removing the old jail cells would cost $10 million on its own, without factoring in other seismic improvements, he said.
“At what point does it make more sense to build something more compatible with county needs?” he said.
