BURLINGTON — Rosemary, spearmint and lavender may be common plants, but they also have the ability to spark interest and sensory experiences in seniors with cognitive impairment.
Where The Heart Is, a local senior-care facility in Burlington, has teamed up with a company to use those plants in weekly activities for the seniors in its care.
Where the Heart Is joined in a program offered by Eldergrow, a Seattle-based company that offers therapeutic plants and gardening opportunities to senior-care facilities. With plants provided by the company, the facility’s residents get to experience smell, flavor and other sensory experiences to battle monotony.
“They love it,” Where the Heart Is Executive Director Carla Hancock said.
In a news release, Eldergrow said its five-senses kit was specifically developed to fight COVID-related isolation. It includes live herb plants and suggested activities that can be adjusted to the ability levels of residents.
Hancock said the facility’s staff strives to engage its 53 residents and keep them active.
“Rather than just entertain them, we want to engage them,” Hancock said. “It’s more fulfilling than watching a movie.”
She said seniors can be stimulated by smelling the plants’ unique scents, dropping pieces of them — such as spearmint — into a glass of lemonade, or handling them with their fingers.
“We involve it in our activities weekly. We may have mint in that day’s lemonade, or rosemary in soup the next week,” Hancock said.
She said the facility hopes to add a similar program called Farm to Fork where residents help grow vegetables that can be used in meals.
“We have a lot of gardeners here so we’re working on composting and gardening. We’re going to grow fresh vegetables and add them to soup we make every day,” Hancock said. “The people who live here choose what goes into the soup.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.