Shell Oil Company has donated 30,000 pieces of personal protective equipment to Skagit County’s Department of Emergency Management.
The donation of items such as masks, gloves and hand sanitizer is part of a larger series of donations nationwide, according to a news release.
The Department of Emergency Management said in the release that the PPE was distributed to individuals and organizations throughout the county.
“The PPE went to schools, long-term care facilities, food banks, farmworkers, low income and homeless support centers, public transportation workers, the courts, law enforcement and legal community, and many other local government agencies,” Hans Kahl, emergency management specialist for the department, said in a release.
“Many of these groups did not receive PPE from Washington state or FEMA’s limited resource pool because they were not in the medical field. Receiving this PPE boost from Shell allowed the Skagit Department of Emergency Management to support these important services to keep our community productive and moving and staying safe while doing it.”
Shell announced a series of donations amounting to more than a million pieces of PPE. Additionally, the company converted several of its plants to produce liquid hand sanitizer, more than 7,700 gallons of which have been donated to various facilities.
It has also donated 132,000 gallons of isopropyl alcohol to help produce disinfectant wipes.
Shell Oil Company operates the Shell Puget Sound Refinery on March Point.
