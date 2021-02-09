LA CONNER — Ever since she was young, Boy Scouts has been a part of Sammy Davidson’s life.
Her older brother was in the Scouts. Her mother was a Scout leader. When she was 11, Sammy received a Boy Scouts handbook as a birthday gift.
But as a girl, Sammy never got to officially participate in the same activities as her brother.
“The Scouts is a really big part of our life,” said Sammy’s mother, Angela Peterson. “My daughter has been unofficially involved in Scouts since she was 11.”
That changed on Feb. 1, 2019 when the Boy Scouts of America — now called Scouts BSA — officially allowed girls to join Scout troops.
As soon as she could, Sammy, now 15, was in line to join a local Scout troop, with she and her mother founding Troop 4056 in Conway, which has both boys and girls.
“It was really exciting,” said Sammy, a sophomore at La Conner High School who lives in the Shelter Bay Community. “It was pretty much the same thing I was doing before, but now I could actually get the ranks and it could be official.”
Since joining Scouts almost two years ago, Sammy has worked her way through the ranks quickly, and on Jan. 25 became not only the first female Eagle Scout in Skagit County, but the first in the North Cascades District, which serves Whatcom, Skagit, and San Juan counties, as well as Whidbey Island.
She is one of only two girls in the Mount Baker Council — which serves all of Island, San Juan, Skagit, Snohomish, and Whatcom counties — to have achieved the Scouts BSA’s highest rank.
“It doesn’t really feel real,” Sammy said about becoming a member of the Scouts’ inaugural class of female Eagle Scouts. “It’s really cool to be a part of that.”
Only 8% of Scouts — including Sammy and her brother — make it to the Eagle Scout level, Peterson said.
For her Eagle Scout project, Sammy built two wooden benches for use at Little Mountain Park in Mount Vernon.
“I always knew that I wanted to build something for my project,” she said.
One of the things Sammy said has attracted her to the Scouts was how much time Scouts get to spend outside camping and learning survival skills.
“I get to learn a lot of outdoor skills that I can use,” she said. “(Scouts is) just a positive, friendly environment, and you feel like you’re part of something. You have a group of people that are supporting you.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has put a damper on what Scouts are allowed to do, but Peterson said Troop 4056 has started meeting online and hopefully will begin doing physically-distanced outdoors activities such as hiking.
Currently, there are two female Scout troops in Skagit County. Anyone — boy or girl — interested in joining Scouts can visit mountbakerbsa.org.
