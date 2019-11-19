A man driving a white sedan stole the cash box from a Jack in the Box north of Burlington late Monday, after first pointing a handgun at workers through the drive-through window.
Skagit County Sheriff's Office Detective Sgt. Jennifer Sheahan-Lee said three employees were in the restaurant on Old Highway 99 near the intersection with Cook Road at the time, about 10:30 p.m., and no customers were present.
When the man pulled into the drive-through and brandished a gun, employees closed the window and retreated to a safe space in the building, Sheahan-Lee said.
The man then entered the restaurant and took the cash box.
"No one was harmed other than emotionally from having a gun pointed at you," Sheahan-Lee said.
The Sheriff's Office is investigating the robbery with the help of surveillance video from the Jack in the Box, which shows the man was alone in the vehicle.
