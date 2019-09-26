MOUNT VERNON — Fees for civil legal services offered by the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office will increase in October.
The Skagit County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved Monday raising fees for such services as the serving of subpoenas, court summonses and anti-harassment orders.
Annette Lindquist, chief of administration services for the Sheriff’s Office, told the commissioners that such fees have not increased since 2006.
In order to keep up with rising costs, fees for these services are increasing from $20 to $30. Service for other legal notices is increasing by $5 to $10, according to county documents.
These notices are issued in civil court cases, and fees are paid by the complainants.
Lindquist, who started in her position in January, said she noticed these fees have not kept pace with those of neighboring counties.
“We found our civil fees were below the curve,” she said.
She said serving these court documents takes up valuable staff time, and the compensation needs to get closer to covering costs.
“Two deputies always go out to an eviction, because you never know how one of those will go,” Lindquist said.
She said she plans to reevaluate fees every five years.
