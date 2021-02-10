The Skagit County Sheriff's Office is investigating a robbery Tuesday evening at a gas station on Cedardale Road south of Mount Vernon.
Deputies were called to the Conway 76 station in the 21000 block of Cedardale Road about 6:30 p.m. to a report that a robbery had just occurred, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office.
An employee reported that a man, who was about 5 feet tall and weighed about 130 pounds, entered the store, displayed a gun and demanded money, the release states.
The man left the store with an undisclosed amount of money, the release states. The employee was not able to determine which direction the man went, or if he left in a vehicle.
The Conway 76 station was also robbed in early November. No arrests have been made in that robbery.
Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the Skagit 911 Dispatch Center at 360-428-3211.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.