The Skagit County Sheriff's Office is investigating a robbery that occurred early Thursday morning at the 76 gas station on Cedardale Road in Conway.
Deputies were called about 4 a.m. to a report that two men had entered the store and demanded money, according to a news release from the Sheriff's Office.
The men left the store with beer and cigarettes, after scuffling with the clerk, the release states.
No one was injured and no weapon was seen.
The clerk was able to get the license plate of the vehicle driven by the men as they left scene, the release states. That vehicle appears to have been stolen out of Burlington.
The Mount Vernon and Burlington police are assisting with the investigation, the release states.
