The Skagit County Sheriff's Office is investigating a robbery that occurred Tuesday night at a convenience store on Highway 20 near Sedro-Woolley.
About 9:30 p.m., two men were reported to have entered the store in the 21000 block of Highway 20, pointed a gun at the store clerk and demanded money, Skagit County Undersheriff Chad Clark said in a news release.
The two men, who were both wearing red bandanas over their faces and dark colored hooded sweatshirts, then left the store with the cash drawer, Clark said.
A K9 unit attempted to track the suspects, but they were not located.
The incident is similar to a Monday night armed robbery that occurred in Burlington, although Clark said it was too soon to determine if the two incidents are connected.
"We're working closely with Burlington to try to determine whether it's connected," Clark said. "That investigation is very active."
Anyone with information about Tuesday night's robbery is asked to call Skagit 911 at 360-428-3211. Anyone with information about the Burlington robbery is asked to call the same number, and ask for Burlington police Det. Preston Payne.
