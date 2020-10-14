The Skagit County Sheriff's Office is investigating a reported robbery that occurred Tuesday afternoon in La Conner.
Deputies were called about 4:30 p.m. to a business in the 700 block of South First Street, Undersheriff Chad Clark said in a news release.
A female employee reported to deputies that a man wearing a red bandana, a black knit cap, and black sweatshirt and sweatpants entered the store and demanded money, Clark said.
The man was armed with a handgun, the woman said.
The man left the store with an undisclosed amount of money, Clark said.
A K-9 unit was called to track the suspect, but was unable to locate him.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Skagit 911 dispatch center at 360-428-3211.
