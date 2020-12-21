MOUNT VERNON — The Skagit County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of a phone scam.
Undersheriff Chad Clark said the Sheriff's Office has received multiple calls in the past several weeks from residents reporting they had been called by someone from a Sheriff's Office and asking them to call back and pay them money or face arrest.
Clark said the calls are fake.
"They're trying to trick you," he said. "They're setting up people to call in to a number that is not us."
The number being used in the scam is 360-424-1840, which is not the number for the Skagit County Sheriff's Office.
The scam is similar to one where the scammers, using names of real deputies, call and demand money.
Deputies with the Skagit County Sheriff's Office will always identify themselves as such and will not ask for money, Clark said.
"It doesn't matter what deputy it is," he said. "We would never ask for money."
Anyone who receives such fraudulent calls is asked to hang up and call the Skagit County Sheriff's Office at 360-416-1911 or the Skagit 911 dispatch center at 360-428-3211.
