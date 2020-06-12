MOUNT VERNON — As the rain began to subside late Friday afternoon, protestors lined up on the sidewalks of the Fourth Street bridge in Mount Vernon for a silent demonstration to call for an end to racial injustice and to honor the lives lost to police violence.
The peaceful demonstration coincided with a statewide day of action organized by Black Lives Matter Seattle-King County.
Friday’s protest marked the third consecutive weekend that peaceful demonstrations have taken place in Skagit County in response to the death of George Floyd, a black man killed at the hands of police on May 25 in Minneapolis.
An estimated 200 people attended the Mount Vernon demonstration, and many held signs and waved to drivers passing below on Interstate 5.
Protestors spanned all ages and many families attended. Nathan McGehee, of Mount Vernon, attended with kids George, 10, and Zelda, 8.
Zelda said police are supposed to protect all in the community, not hurt people, and that it’s unfair some are treated differently because of the color of their skin.
Valerie Rose, of Mount Vernon, said she has been participating in social justice demonstrations for decades and there is still more work to do.
“It’s infuriating to see the democracy I grew up in that worked for me as a white person and realizing how it has not worked for so many people for so long,” she said. “The latest horrific murders of unarmed innocent people by various law enforcement and attacks on peaceful protestors has got to stop.”
Rose said she was encouraged to see many young people come out to support the movement.
Facundo Gomez, of Mount Vernon, held a sign that stated “if you think your mask makes it hard to breathe, imagine being black in America.”
“Black people don’t have a voice, people of color don’t have a voice, they can’t speak and are being killed,” he said with emotion in his voice while speaking about the meaning of his sign.
A march for social justice will begin at noon Saturday at the Burlington Crossings shopping mall in Burlington.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.