Sister Lucy Kurien, known worldwide as a leader of interfaith dialogue and serving the poor, will lecture on “Good Work in Difficult Times” at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 31, at Camp Korey, 24880 Brotherhood Lane, Mount Vernon.
Kurien is visiting the Seattle area to celebrate the 103rd birthday of interfaith ally Father William Treacy, the Irish Catholic priest who formed Camp Brotherhood (now Paths to Understanding) with Rabbi Raphael Levine, according to a news release.
Kurien founded Mather Ashram, or “Mother’s House,” in Pune, India, in 1997. Since then the Maher Humanitarian Network has increased to 50 homes throughout India that shelter and feed nearly 1,000 children, over 500 women and 100 men.
Maher Asher also encourages educational opportunities that focus on self-reliance and empowerment.
Kurien, often called the Mother Theresa of India, also founded the Interfaith Association for Service to Humanity and Nature, which numbers members in 10 countries.
Attendees are asked to park in the lower parking area. There will be shuttles to the chapel.
