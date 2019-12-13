Six candidates have announced interest in a vacant seat in the state House of Representatives.
State Rep. Jeff Morris, D-Mount Vernon, announced he will step down effective Jan. 6, after representing the 40th Legislative District for 23 years.
Trevor Smith, chair of the 40th District Democrats, said Democratic precinct committee officers in the district will meet Dec. 21 to select three finalists to replace Morris.
The 40th district consists of San Juan County, northwestern Skagit County — including Anacortes — and southwestern Whatcom County.
The candidates include:
— Alex Ramel, environmental activist and former president of the Kulshan Community Land Trust. In 2018, Ramel ran for a seat in the state House.
— Amanda Hubik, Morris' legislative aide and former marketing and promotions coordinator for the Anacortes Chamber of Commerce.
— Andrea Doll, former Alaska state legislator.
— Marco Morales, a migrant graduation specialist with the Mount Vernon School District.
— Michael Lilliquist, member of the Bellingham City Council.
— Rud Browne, chair of the Whatcom County Council. Browne sought nomination to a previous vacant seat, but was declared ineligible by the state Democrats, who cited an opinion from the state Office of the Attorney General barring members of county boards from seeking seats.
After the precinct committee officers choose three finalists, the governing boards of the three counties will pick the replacement.
Smith said he hopes to have a replacement in place by early January, ahead of the 2020 legislative session.
Comments1 Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. Don't Threaten or Abuse. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. AND PLEASE TURN OFF CAPS LOCK. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.