Skagit 911 staff presented the dispatch center's board of directors Wednesday with two projects that would conclude years of work on improving the county's emergency radio network.
The first project involves the construction of a radio tower at Christian Camp Road south of Rockport, according to Mike Voss, technical services manager for the dispatch center.
The second involves a series of hardware upgrades to improve redundancy and eliminate single points of failure, Voss said.
The cost of these projects would be about $3.4 million, he said.
Voss said Motorola is under contract for upgrades at 17 of the county's 24 radio sites, at an estimated $1.7 million. He proposed borrowing the remaining $1.7 million needed to complete the two projects.
He said he wants to come before the board of directors in January to discuss funding and approval.
Mount Vernon Fire Chief Bryan Brice, who sits on the Skagit 911 board, said it makes sense to get a loan so the work can be completed soon, and proposed a larger down payment to keep interest low.
“I don't think we should be hesitant to use debt,” he said.
After 2022, the dispatch center will have paid off all its debt, Voss said.
Voss has been spearheading radio network improvement projects for the past several years in an attempt to eliminate dead zones.
There are parts of rural Skagit County where first responders don't have reliable radio coverage, which puts them in situations where they may not be able to call for help or request back up.
Skagit 911 Executive Director Helen Rasmussen said a recent storm has proven that Voss' work has paid off.
A storm in October knocked out the radio site at Devil's Mountain — the primary site used by the Skagit County Sheriff's Office — for several days, she said.
However, because of a redundancy built into the system, radio traffic was diverted and the outage wasn't noticed by deputies working at the time, she said.
The dispatch center's finance committee will meet within the next month to review the loan proposal, Rasmussen said.
