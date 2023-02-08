Skagit 911 will replace the building that houses its annex as a stopgap to address space constraints in the county’s emergency dispatch center.
The center’s board of directors approved about $900,000 in funding Wednesday to remove the old portable building, and order and install a new building.
Skagit 911 Director Helen Rasmussen said replacing the annex will provide a much-needed upgrade to office and training space.
If everything goes according to plan, she said the new annex should be up and running by the third quarter of this year.
“This gives us a little more room to breathe,” Rasmussen said Wednesday.
As the county has grown, Skagit 911 has struggled to keep up with the demands that a larger population puts on emergency dispatch.
The annex is sometimes used as overflow space when more emergency dispatchers are needed, but the 50-year-old building has an electrical system that is at capacity, it lacks decent heat and air conditioning, and it has water damage under the carpet, Rasmussen said.
Her senior staff are all at least doubling up in offices, and one office is currently used by three employees.
Rasmussen said a new annex building doesn’t keep the center from needing a new facility dedicated fully to Skagit 911 that can meet the needs of a growing population.
“This is what I would call a Band-Aid,” she said.
Rasmussen said at some point the board needs to restart a conversation about funding a new facility, which will likely require a tax increase.
She said cash reserves will be used to pay for the prefabricated annex building and site work. This will save $150,000 to $250,000 in interest that would have come with a bank loan, she said.
Burlington Mayor Steve Sexton was the only board member to vote against the annex funding plan. Because this annex will serve Skagit County for 10 to 15 years on, he said it would make more sense for future county stakeholders to pay for it.
This would be done through a loan, which would be paid back over the usable life of the annex, he said.
