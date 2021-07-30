Skagit County businesses are figuring out how to navigate new public health guidance that recommends fully vaccinated people wear masks again indoors.
Several businesses said they plan to recommend but not require masks, in line with the new guidance announced Tuesday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
The CDC says everyone — regardless of vaccination status — should wear masks in areas of high or substantial COVID-19 transmission to protect themselves from the highly contagious delta variant and prevent possible spread to others.
Skagit County’s level of community transmission is substantial, according to data on the CDC’s website.
The new guidance comes about two months after the CDC said fully vaccinated people could shed their masks in most settings.
Skagit Valley Food Co-op General Manager Tony White said Friday the co-op plans to install new signs to reflect the new public health guidance, but won’t require masks.
He said until there are clear rules — not just recommendations — the co-op has no plans to mandate masks for employees or customers.
“When it comes to recommendations, we’re the ones policing and it’s extremely stressful to interact with people with varied opinions,” he said.
Gov. Jay Inslee has said he backs the CDC’s recommendation, but would not impose new mask mandates.
At the co-op, more are masking up, even without a mandate, White said. He said he noticed an increase in vaccinated staff wearing masks, especially during busy times.
In downtown Mount Vernon on Friday, many businesses still had signs stating masks were optional for vaccinated individuals.
ElSage Designs is figuring out how it will handle the new mask recommendation, said owner Phoebe Carpenter Eells.
Like other business, the Mount Vernon boutique will likely request masks, but won’t enforce them in order to avoid confrontations, she said.
Carpenter Eells said the recent change to guidelines is frustrating for small businesses like hers.
“This is such a disappointing turn that puts small business in a tough spot trying to navigate public health,” she said in a text message. “It’s too bad that people can’t just get vaccinated so we could avoid all of this.”
Carpenter Eells said all her staff have been vaccinated since April.
“I’m impressed by their public health mentality and belief in science,” she said. “It was never a question of ‘if’ for any of us. Rather we were all chasing the vaccine to get it as early as possible.”
On Friday, the Skagit Valley Family YMCA sent a letter to members recommending they wear masks at the YMCA’s Hoag Road and Bakerview Park facilities starting Aug. 7.
The letter states members can remove masks during workouts because the YMCA is using a reservation system to limit exposure.
“Our updated policy is a recommendation, as per the guidance, and we believe in the integrity of our members and Skagitonians to follow our updated guidance to keep those who are most vulnerable safe,” Skagit Valley YMCA CEO Dean Snider said in an email.
At the YMCA’s child care and Oasis sites, masks will continue to be a requirement regardless of vaccination status, in line with state rules for masking in settings where children are present.
Skagit County Public Health Officer Howard Leibrand said last week vaccines are still the best protection against COVID-19, but masks are another tool to protect oneself.
With the delta variant infecting even vaccinated people, everyone should consider masking up indoors, he said Friday.
“I don’t wear a mask to protect unvaccinated people. I wear a mask to protect myself,” he said. “They can go get a vaccine to protect themselves.”
