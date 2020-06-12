A number of businesses in Skagit County shut their doors Friday to protest racial injustice as part of a statewide day of action organized by the Black Lives Matter Seattle-King County organization.
ElSage Designs in Mount Vernon hung a sign in its window that stated “closed in solidarity with Black Lives Matter; donate, protest, make change.”
“As a white-owned company we are not here to lead anything, but we can amplify Black voices and help support this movement,” owner Phoebe Carpenter Eells wrote in a Facebook post Friday. “To give up a day of sales in our shop is uncomfortable, we all need to normalize being uncomfortable.”
Carpenter Eells said in an interview Friday that participation will bring more awareness to a movement that keeps growing.
“This feel likes a bigger moment in history than I’ve seen as far as the Black Lives Matter movement and civil rights,” she said. “These are amazing protests and people are sharing content en masse that we haven’t seen in this fashion.”
Carpenter Eells said her business is trying to pull in more products from black-owned business to increase representation.
In La Conner, Handmade La Conner was also closed Friday.
“By putting signs on my doors and physically not letting people come in, it starts a conversation with people who may or may not know what’s going on, may not understand it, and it leads people to do some more research,” owner Robyn Bradley said.
In Burlington, SUOT Farm also closed for business, and is planning a large floral installation along Highway 20 in support of equality and justice, Sarah Wagstaff, the flower’s farm owner, said in a text.
“I chose to postpone any business today in solidarity with more important overarching issues like equality and inclusion,” she said.
She said she has used 100% of flower farm sales in the past two weeks to purchase 45 books on equality and anti-racism to read with family, and plans to donate them to the Burlington Public Library.
Other businesses remained open, but showed support in other ways.
Skagit Valley Food Co-op announced in an email to its members Wednesday that it would be donating 1% of sales from June 15-30 to Black Lives Matter, with matching support from the Skagit Community Foundation for the Northwest Justice Project’s Race Equity & Justice Initiative in Skagit County.
The co-op is also working on hosting a series of diversity and inclusion trainings for employees, and has compiled a list of black-owned businesses and organizations in the area to support, and other resources.
Tri-Dee Arts in Mount Vernon offered the community free supplies for sign-making for a protest Friday evening in Mount Vernon, owner Summer Houlihan said.
She said there’s been a lot of pressure on businesses to put out a statement on where they stand on Black Lives Matter and racial injustice.
Houlihan said the most authentic way for her business to support the movement was to bring the community together through sign-making and art.
“We just reopened on Monday and to close is hard as a business when you’ve been closed for 80 days,” she said. “We’re in a weird time, and everyone is trying to do something, so what’s the something you can do?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.