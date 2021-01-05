When it came to responding to the 2020 census, Skagit County trailed its self-response rate from the last time the census was conducted a decade ago.
Of Skagit County residents, 66.7% responded on their own without being contacted by a census official, slightly behind the 2010 number of 67.2%. A total of 72.4% state residents self-responded.
The top responders in Skagit County were in Anacortes, where 76.2% of residents submitted data for the survey, which is required by the U.S. Constitution, conducted every 10 years and used for everything from determining congressional districts to directing federal funding.
Other community responses included Mount Vernon (72.3%), Sedro-Woolley (69.5%), Burlington (68.2%), La Conner (64.2%), Concrete (48.1%) and Hamilton (35.4%).
Skagit County was 16th among responding counties in the state, putting it well in the top half of counties. More than half of the Skagit County residents who responded (54.9%) did so online.
