The Skagit Community Foundation is preparing for another round of giving as the county continues to grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic.
The organization is accepting grant applications until March 1, although Michael Stark, the organization’s executive director, said some applications may be considered if they’re slightly late.
Last year, the Skagit Community Foundation awarded about $600,000 in grants. Some of those funds were from its newly established Disaster Relief Fund, which was created to help organizations specifically in need because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Grants last year went to a variety of organizations, from food banks to arts organizations, from those that support education initiatives to those that provide basic services.
“As funders, what we try to judge is what will have highest impact,” Stark said. “How will the grant serve people in Skagit County? Maybe it’ll help underserved people, or maybe people who wouldn’t have access to these services otherwise. We look for the highest need, the highest impact.”
The foundation began in 1993 as part of an effort to raise funds for the performing arts center that eventually became McIntyre Hall in Mount Vernon. It is a registered nonprofit and funded through donations from community members.
Potential grant applicants can find out more at skagitcf.org. They can also call 360-419-3181 or email Stark at Michael@skagitcf.org.
