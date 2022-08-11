McIntyre Hall
The Skagit Community Foundation has a new grant program for local performing arts groups.
The grants are open to performing arts groups in Skagit County that have not-for-profit status, including school groups, Maddy MacKenzie, executive director for the foundation, said.
The grants are specifically to be used for expenses and fees at McIntyre Hall in Mount Vernon.
"The goal is to keep McIntyre Hall affordable for those not-for-profits who might not charge entrance fees or be able to pay," MacKenzie said.
The grant program donor wishes to remain anonymous.
"Thanks to the generosity of a passionate local donor with a strong commitment to the arts, we are excited to announce this new upcoming grant opportunity," the foundation's August newsletter said.
Grants awarded will be up to $2,000.
The application period runs from Monday through Sept. 30. A decision on grant awards will be made in October.
Those with questions regarding the grant program can call MacKenzie at 360-419-3181 or email her at maddy@skagitcf.org.
— Reporter Racquel Muncy: rmuncy@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2139, Twitter: @goskagit
