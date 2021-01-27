The Skagit Community Foundation is searching for a new executive director — and hopes to have one in place by March 1, when it begins sifting through the grant applications at the heart of its mission.
Michael Stark, the current executive director, is leaving the foundation but will stay on long enough to work with his replacement, said foundation board Chairman Tyler Steinman.
"The goal is to have someone in place by March 1, which is the cutoff for our grant cycle," he said. "That's when we have to have all our grants in, and we want someone in place who can go through that with the current executive director who can train his replacement on how that works."
Stark was hired in December 2019, joining the foundation just a few months before the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic and the host of challenges it poses for local organizations.
Founded in 1991 as part of the effort to fund what would become McIntyre Hall, the foundation has grown to offer scholarships, grants and training to numerous Skagit County individuals and civic organizations.
Last year, it created a new fund — the Skagit Valley Disaster Relief Fund — to boost organizations that needed greater support because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
More information on the current grant cycle can be found at skagitcf.org or by calling 360-419-3181.
