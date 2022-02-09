goskagit

The Skagit Community Foundation is accepting applications for its 2022 grant cycle.

Any nonprofit that serves Skagit County is eligible for a grant, foundation Executive Director Maddy MacKenzie said. 

To apply, organizations must submit project proposals detailing how they intend to spend the grant.

Options can include general operations, new or existing programs, capital campaigns, facility and equipment upgrades, and one-time expenditures. 

For those awarded grants, there will be in interim report due after six months and a final report after one year to detail how the money was used, MacKenzie said.

The grant money comes from various donors.

"It come from donors who care about our community," MacKenzie said.

The Skagit County Foundation invests the donations it receives to increase the longevity of the funds, she said.

The application deadline is March 1. Applications are being accepted at skagitcf.org.

Applications are reviewed by several parties and it will likely take a few months to select grantees, MacKenzie said.

— Reporter Maddie Smith 360-416-2139, msmith@skagitpublishing.com, Twitter: @Maddie_SVH

