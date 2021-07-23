Local nonprofits that need a boost will have the opportunity get one thanks to the Skagit Community Foundation.
The foundation will take applications for grants from Aug. 1 to Sept. 20.
The grants will go to nonprofits looking to fulfill basic human needs and provide disaster relief.
Basic human needs include food, shelter, hygiene supplies, medical needs and child care. Disaster relief is aimed to help people and organizations impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our goal is to support people in need and also the nonprofits that are meeting those needs,” said Skagit Community Foundation Executive Director Maddy MacKenzie.
MacKenzie said the foundation, which will have at least $260,000 to award in this grant cycle, hopes to address problems created or worsened by the pandemic.
Among the required qualifications for applicants: a Skagit County presence and an IRS 501©3 designation.
Other requirements, guidelines and suggestions are available on the Skagit Community Foundation website at skagitcf.org. Those with more questions can contact MacKenzie at 360-419-3181 or maddy@skagitcf.org.
