The Skagit County Board of Commissioners approved new building codes Tuesday, including stricter rules on energy efficiency and fire suppression.
County building official Jack Moore said the state had already approved these code amendments, which became effective Feb. 1. The county’s responsibility is to make small adjustments to align the changes with existing code.
These state-level changes include stricter rules regarding energy efficiency, Moore said. Builders are under tighter scrutiny with regard to airflow and must avoid leaks to increase the efficiency of heating systems.
The code also encourages builders to use electric heating and appliances rather than gas, he said.
Moore said the issue of affordable housing is always brought up when it comes to stricter rules. The process of testing airflow is an added cost to construction, and that cost is reflected in the price of housing.
Fire code was also affected by the changes. New residential buildings 3,600 square feet or larger in unincorporated Skagit County now need to install a sprinkler system for fire suppression.
Alongside adoption of the amendments, the commissioners voted to retire the county Building Code Board of Appeals and put that responsibility in the hands of the county hearing examiner.
Until now, this board was responsible for solving disputes regarding building code.
Moore said the board has not been used in nearly a decade. Appeals of building codes are rare, and other counties in the state use hearing examiners for this purpose.
“This happens so infrequently that the majority of jurisdictions have not maintained this specialized board,” he said.
Moore said he is communicating with architects, designers and contractors to ensure they’re aware of the changes.
