...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM SUNDAY TO 6 PM PDT
MONDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...From 8 PM Sunday to 6 PM PDT Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
BURLINGTON — Skagit County law enforcement, fire departments and emergency medical services (EMS) held an active shooter drill Saturday at Bay View Elementary School.
The training allowed all three organizations to practice working together on a practical scenario, Fire Chief Paul Wagner said. Twelve to 15 representatives per agency ran the drill in three two-hour time blocks.
“We are going to practice how we would work with law enforcement as well as practicing triage with EMS,” Wagner said.
Agencies included the Burlington, Skagit 12, Skagit 5, Skagit 14, Skagit 6, Skagit 2 fire departments and the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office.
The all-day training drills are held every quarter, Wagner said. The topic and district hosting the drill rotate.
Bay View Elementary School allowed the training to take place in its main building.
Along with a press release the fire department went door to door in the area to warn residents of the training, Wagner said.
