BURLINGTON — Skagit County law enforcement, fire departments and emergency medical services (EMS) held an active shooter drill Saturday at Bay View Elementary School.

The training allowed all three organizations to practice working together on a practical scenario, Fire Chief Paul Wagner said. Twelve to 15 representatives per agency ran the drill in three two-hour time blocks.

“We are going to practice how we would work with law enforcement as well as practicing triage with EMS,” Wagner said.

Agencies included the Burlington, Skagit 12, Skagit 5, Skagit 14, Skagit 6, Skagit 2 fire departments and the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office.

The all-day training drills are held every quarter, Wagner said. The topic and district hosting the drill rotate.

Bay View Elementary School allowed the training to take place in its main building.

Along with a press release the fire department went door to door in the area to warn residents of the training, Wagner said.

