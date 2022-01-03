Ambulance service in Skagit County now costs more, as county leaders seek to keep up with rising costs.
The Skagit County Board of Commissioners approved the increase Monday.
The cost of being transported by ambulance is increasing by an average of $155 in 2022. This is a 12% increase over 2021 because the approved plan called for 3% annual increases to be applied retroactively to 2017.
There will be further 3% increases annually through at least 2024.
The commissioners discussed this proposal Dec. 21 with EMS Director Josh Pelonio, who said these changes put the county in line with comparable public ambulance services.
At the time, Pelonio said the cost of transporting county residents ranged from $794.10 for minor health emergencies, up to $1,141.88 for more serious medical care — plus $18.55 per mile.
Costs for those who don’t live in Skagit County are about $200 to $400 higher because they do not pay the EMS levy that is part of area property taxes.
The last time fees were increased was in 2017. By setting an annual increase, the county could avoid having to make large increases every few years, he said.
These price increases don’t apply to Medicare or Medicaid patients, because Medicare and Medicaid pay a set rate.
About 83% of ambulance transports involve those on Medicare or Medicaid, meaning the proposed increases fall on the 17% of those with private insurance or who pay themselves.
