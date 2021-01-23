SEDRO-WOOLLEY — The threat of lowland snow accumulation from Saturday night into Thursday has road crews at the county and city levels preparing to take action.
While forecasting the weather isn’t an exact science, when dealing with interstates, highways and roads, it’s best to be ready for what could happen.
“It all starts with pre-planning,” Sedro-Woolley Public Works Operation Supervisor Nathan Salseina said. “At the beginning of every winter season, usually by Halloween, we make sure our sand and salt bunker is 100% full. We put all our sanding trucks and plows together and make sure everything is functioning properly.”
At the county level, interim Public Works Operations Division Manager John Davidson said the county is responsible for maintaining 801 miles of roadway.
The county and area cities are outfitting dump trucks with plows and sanding hoppers. The city of Sedro-Woolley has two sanding hoppers while the county boasts 15 hoppers and plows.
“We have the hoppers stored in hangers,” Davidson said. “We just back the trucks underneath them and put them in and take off and go.”
Sedro-Woolley is in the process of buying a third sanding hopper. There is also a small truck it leaves equipped all winter for use when there is a light dusting of snow and a little ice.
And if a storm really hits hard, Sedro-Woolley will deploy a road grader as well.
Davidson said the county has two trucks at the ready for the duration of the winter, and will add an additional two this weekend just to be safe.
“This afternoon (Friday) we’ll get a couple more trucks ready to go for a total of four,” he said. “With the weather, you just never know and you don’t want to get caught, so we’ll have a couple more ready tonight.”
The two at-the-ready trucks will be busy, even if there is no snow falling.
“We have two trucks ready to go,” Davidson said. “The other thing is the bridges will freeze and get icy. So even though there is not snow, we still are doing our sanding. We always keep two available at all times.”
The city keeps about 300 tons of a sand and salt mix at the ready. Salseina said that’s usually enough to get through a normal winter.
Davidson said the county has at its disposal about 400 tons of a salt and sand mix and 300 tons of straight salt.
“From there, it’s just a matter of watching the National Weather Service and keeping an eye on the forecast,” Salseina said. “It if looks like we have something on the horizon like we have Saturday night and Sunday, we’ll be outfitting our two other plows and salt and sand spreaders.”
Those plows cover three routes in the city. The routes focus first on main arterials, then head to areas around the schools next.
It’s never cut and dry in regards to what the crews will be facing.
“You are really just hoping Mother Nature treats you good,” Salseina said. “I’ve been through a lot of these and no two storms are the same.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.