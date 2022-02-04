...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
The Skagit County Board of Commissioners and consultants from SBrand Solutions met Friday to kick off a six-month strategic planning process.
Once complete, this plan should serve as a roadmap for county leadership, and will communicate goals and priorities to staff and the public, said Mitzi Rapkin, project manager with SBrand Solutions.
In order to get buy-in from the community and county employees, Rapkin said her team will run open houses, surveys and small-group staff meetings. As such, the final product should reflect input from all stakeholders.
“It’s really based on visions and values,” she said.
When deciding to update the county strategic plan, the commissioners said a major component needs to be a reduction in spending.
Sheryl Trent, owner of SBrand Solutions, said this is one of the main points of a strategic plan. Creating a list of objectives will help leadership understand what is worth funding, and help staff determine what their priorities are.
“The key part of that is to release your staff from doing things that are no longer important,” she said.
