goskagit

The Skagit County Board of Commissioners and consultants from SBrand Solutions met Friday to kick off a six-month strategic planning process.

Once complete, this plan should serve as a roadmap for county leadership, and will communicate goals and priorities to staff and the public, said Mitzi Rapkin, project manager with SBrand Solutions.

In order to get buy-in from the community and county employees, Rapkin said her team will run open houses, surveys and small-group staff meetings. As such, the final product should reflect input from all stakeholders.

“It’s really based on visions and values,” she said.

When deciding to update the county strategic plan, the commissioners said a major component needs to be a reduction in spending.

Sheryl Trent, owner of SBrand Solutions, said this is one of the main points of a strategic plan. Creating a list of objectives will help leadership understand what is worth funding, and help staff determine what their priorities are.

“The key part of that is to release your staff from doing things that are no longer important,” she said.

— Reporter Brandon Stone: bstone@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2112, Twitter: @Brandon_SVH

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.