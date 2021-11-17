Though communities throughout Skagit County continue to see the effects of flooding and other weather-related impacts, floodwaters are slowly receding, electricity is steadily being restored and the cleaning up of downed trees and landslides is ongoing.
Major flooding continues along the lower Skagit River and moderate flooding continues upriver, according to U.S. Geological Survey data compiled by the National Weather Service. Flooding is forecast to continue through Thursday.
In addition to a flood warning in effect for Skagit County, the National Weather Service issued early Wednesday a special weather statement for potential ice and fog due to colder temperatures that have come on the heels of the heavy rain and flooding. That could create black ice on roadways and visibility issues.
"Drivers will want to make sure to slow down," the statement reads.
Meanwhile, floodwaters are forecast to recede a few feet each day until reaching normal levels, according to the Northwest River Forecast Center. By 8 a.m. Saturday, the river could be near 22 feet throughout the county.
The Skagit River's flood stage is 28 feet. Major flooding occurs above 32.5 feet in the Concrete area and above 32 feet in the Mount Vernon area.
As of 8 a.m., the river had receded to 33.5 feet in the Mount Vernon area and 30.5 feet in the Concrete area, according to USGS data. The river crested at 38.93 feet in the Concrete area Monday and at 36.79 feet in the Mount Vernon area Tuesday.
The Samish River crested near Burlington at 13.9 feet Monday and receded below its flood stage of 10.58 feet between 7 and 8 p.m. Tuesday. It was at 9.3 feet as of 8 a.m., according to USGS data.
Also Wednesday morning, Puget Sound Energy reported 1,968 customers in Skagit County remained without power. About 24 hours earlier, that number was over 5,000.
