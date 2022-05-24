The Skagit County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday heard from those seeking changes to land use and planning policy.
The eight proposed changes include one dealing with seawater intrusion into Guemes Island wells, and another regarding urban communities in rural areas.
The commissioners will decide June 14 which of these proposals will be placed on the county docket for further study, and which will be dismissed.
Anything placed on the docket will receive further review by staff before an eventual vote on whether to approve it later this year.
Hal Rooks, chairperson of the Guemes Island Planning Advisory Committee, spoke about his proposal for better monitoring of seawater in wells.
Island residents have seen wells polluted with seawater since the 1990s, making their wells unusable. As more wells are drilled, the problem gets worse, he said.
County code requires property owners perform hydrogeological review before drilling a well, but this requirement isn’t enforced, Rooks said.
“The problem of seawater intrusion isn’t going away, and it’s likely getting worse,” he said.
Rooks’ proposal would ensure the required hydrogeological review occurs.
He and other island residents have asked the county for help over the years, but they haven’t gotten much more than platitudes, Rooks said.
Commissioner Lisa Janicki said Rooks is right, and that the county hasn’t done what it needs to do on Guemes Island. She committed to finding a solution for residents.
Applicant Bill Sygitowicz spoke about his recurring proposal to add provisions to county policy that would allow for fully contained communities — urban-style communities in rural areas.
Should this proposal be approved, it would not mean a fully contained community would be built. But it would create a process for how to apply, review and approve such communities.
In December, the commissioners asked the county Growth Management Act Steering Committee to consider the impacts of fully contained communities on population growth. The decision, however, came after the July 1 deadline for submission for proposals to be included on the 2022 docket.
For that reason, county staff are recommending this item be deferred.
In his presentation, Sygitowicz said city planning departments have continually failed to plan for population growth by not allowing enough additional housing in their jurisdictions, which has resulted in rising housing costs and a sprawl of single-family homes in rural Skagit County.
“Government is the problem, not the solution,” he said.
A fully contained community would create a place where that growth could be clustered, Sygitowicz said.
This proposal has met with significant resistance from the community, and several opponents joined the meeting to speak against it.
Detractors said the county needs to prioritize farmland and rural character, and that’s more important to the health of the community than being able to build fully contained communities.
