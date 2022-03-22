...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM WEDNESDAY TO 3 AM
PDT THURSDAY...
* WHAT...West to Northwest winds 15 to 30 kt.
* WHERE...West Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca,
Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca, East Entrance U.
S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca, Northern Inland Waters
Including The San Juan Islands and Admiralty Inlet.
* WHEN...From 11 AM Wednesday to 3 AM PDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Work continues on simplifying Skagit County’s permitting process.
Consultant Kurt Latimore presented the Skagit County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday with an example of what he called a “water flashcard” — a flowchart explaining the process of issuing a permit for a new well.
However, the three commissioners said this type of flowchart was still too complex, and asked that Latimore come back with a simpler document.
Flashcards are good for presenting a few brief facts, said Commissioner Lisa Janicki, but the information in the demonstration “looks like it would print out best on an 11x17 (piece of paper.)”
“The concept is really good,” she said. “I need the Reader’s Digest version.”
Latimore’s firm, The Latimore Company, was hired in 2021 to streamline the county’s permitting process amid complaints that the process took too long.
The water flashcard was one of 10 prepared for the meeting for a number of water-related permits, and detailed each step in the process of getting such a project approved by the county.
Last year, Latimore and the county rolled out new permitting software called Granicus that lets staff and the public track the process of applications.
Latimore has also held a number of forums where those who have gone through the permitting process can give feedback.
The Latimore Company will be paid $66,000 for its services, according to its contract with the county.
