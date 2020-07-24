After the state Department of Natural Resources moved Skagit County’s fire threat level to “moderate,” a burn ban for residential and land-clearing fires will go into effect in unincorporated Skagit County at noon Friday, according to a county news release.
During the ban, the county won’t issue permits for those fires, and current permits are suspended.
Enclosed recreational and cooking fires are still permitted as long as safety precautions are followed. Among them: Enclosures must be at least 14 inches high, no wider than 3 feet and constructed of cement blocks, stones or No. 10 gauge steel; burned material must be kept below the top of the enclosure; and a charged garden hose, two five-gallon buckets of water or a five-gallon Class A fire extinguisher and shovel must be present.
Further guidelines state all fires must be 15 feet from combustibles, standing timber or overhanging tree branches. Someone 16 or older must monitor the fire.
Skagit County Deputy Fire Marshal Bonnie LaCount said several factors go into determining the fire threat level, including dry weather and available fuel for fires.
Agricultural burning permitted through the Northwest Clean Air Agency and silvicultural burning allowed by the Department of Natural Resources are not affected by the ban.
Learn more at skagitcounty.net/Departments/FireMarshal/burning.htm or contact the Skagit County Fire Marshal’s Office at 360-416-1840.
Incorporated cities have their own burning restrictions and permitting processes.
