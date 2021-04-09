While there will be no in-person Tulip Parade this year, Skagit County businesses and organizations have crafted tulip displays for the public to enjoy.
More than 30 businesses in the La Conner and Mount Vernon areas, and the Burlington Chamber of Commerce created displays for what is being called Tulips on Parade.
The public is invited to tour businesses by foot or car over the weekend and vote for their favorite display.
Skagit Valley Tulip Festival Executive Director Cindy Verge said festival organizers worked with event sponsors, the Skagit County chambers of commerce and the Mount Vernon Downtown Association to plan the modified parade.
"It invites people to come and explore our county in a safe way, and we hope that people vote," she said.
Verge said displays range from paper tulips that have been intricately cut out to potted tulips to a tulip mural.
"Our businesses really have jumped on it, especially in La Conner and downtown Mount Vernon," she said. "You go there and everyone has tulips in their windows."
As tulips continue to bloom in coming weeks, homeowners can submit photos of their tulip gardens to count as virtual entries in the parade. As entries are posted they can be viewed at tulipfestival.org.
Businesses and organizations with tulip displays include: Astraea Bridal; B.U.tiful; Brecky's Soapery; Burlington Chamber of Commerce; Carole and Carol “Look for Joy”; Mount Vernon City Library; District Brewing; Edward Jones; elSage Designs; Forté Chocolates; Genesis Salon + Spa; Gilkey Square Waterfront Photo; Good Vibes Body Art; Habibi; Hair & Body Mechanix; House of Style; In Good Spirit; Kids Stuff; La Conner Ice Cream Tower; La Conner Civic Garden Club/Butterfly Garden; Lincoln Theatre; Makers Compounding Pharmacy & Hallmark; Museum of Northwest Art; PAVÉ Jewelry & Design; Perry & Carlson; PURE Skin + Wellness; Rouw Insurance; Schuh Farms; Skagit County Historical Museum; Skagit Running Company; TriDee Arts; and WildFibers.
To vote for your favorite display, email info@tulipfestival.org. Voting closes Monday.
