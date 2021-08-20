Skagit County began the process Tuesday of clearing debris from under the former railroad bridge spanning the Skagit River east of Highway 9.
Work will continue next Tuesday and is expected to completed by next Friday.
County spokesperson Laura Han said in an email the county hasn’t cleared debris from under this bridge in several years due to budgetary and staffing issues. The COVID-19 pandemic led to the project being put out to bid later than the county would have preferred.
“There are limits as to the timing of the debris removal based on our HPA (Hydraulic Project Approval) permit administered by (the state Department of Fish and Wildlife) between June 15th and August 31st, or when river flow exceeds 30,000 (cubic feet per second),” Han said in an email. “We cannot remove the debris, we can only release it as it would have naturally gone down the river if the bridge were not there.”
Contracted workers use boats, cables and chain saws to clear the debris.
While debris tends to build up under all bridges with piers located in water, the southern pier of this bridge — located in a shallow portion of the river — tends to collect more debris than many.
“With the equipment being used, the debris is being removed one piece at a time,” Han said. “This reduces the potential for large rafts of debris floating downstream from the project. People out on or along the river may see the occasional log float by.”
Clearing debris from under bridges helps limit erosion around the supports.
Among other Skagit River bridges in the county, Han said BNSF Railway clears debris from under its railroad bridge between Mount Vernon and Burlington; BNSF and the state Department of Transportation clear debris from under the Riverside Drive-South Burlington Boulevard bridge; the Department of Transportation clears debris from under the Sean M. O’Connell Jr. Memorial Bridge on Interstate 5 and the West Mount Vernon Bridge; and Skagit County clears debris farther downstream under the bridges on the north and south forks of the river.
More work to clear debris on area bridges may be done at a later date.
“If the river level remains unchanged, work may resume for an additional week in late September, however, this would require (Fish and Wildlife) approval,” Han said. “The contract period is for one year, there are limitations when the work can be performed based on our HPA.”
Skagit County Parks purchased the former railroad bridge east of Highway 9 several years ago with the intention of making it part of the Centennial Trail, which if constructed would be part of a multiuse nonmotorized trail from Snohomish County to Whatcom County.
