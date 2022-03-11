...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON PST SATURDAY TO 4 AM
PDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca,
Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands and
Admiralty Inlet.
* WHEN...From noon PST Saturday to 4 AM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
The Skagit County Board of Commissioners appointed Travis Patrick on Friday to be the mayor of Hamilton.
The commissioners unanimously passed the motion to appoint Patrick after interviewing Patrick and Tim Morrison for the position.
Both are members of the Hamilton Town Council who applied to the county to become the town's mayor.
Patrick's appointment comes after Carla Vandiver was disqualified from serving as mayor in December because she had not been registered to vote in Hamilton for at least part of her time in office.
During Friday's interviews Patrick and Morrison were asked the same series of questions. The questions included what their role would be as mayor and whether they live in Hamilton.
Both candidates submitted a letter of interest detailing their qualifications for the position. Patrick outlined his commitment to the community.
"I believe I can fill this role in good faith in the best interests of the community of Hamilton through improved communication, help foster a supportive professional environment within the town chambers/offices, and address concerns of the public through outreach, transparency and inclusion," Patrick wrote.
In addition to being a member of the Town Council, Patrick is the emergency medical services officer with the town's fire department, where he runs the EMS training program.
Patrick furthered his training on the functions of town government through receiving his Certificate of Municipal Leadership, according to his letter of interest.
This certification focuses on roles/legal requirements, public sector resources management, community planning, local leadership and diversity, according to the Association of Washington Cities.
When asked what would make him an effective mayor, Patrick focused on communication, and being open and available to the people of Hamilton.
One of his ideas to do this is to host coffee with the mayor, where he will open his doors to residents to chat. Patrick wants to host such events about twice a month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.