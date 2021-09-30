The Skagit County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Thursday to implement a sales tax increase to fund affordable housing and homeless services, securing new resources in the struggle against homelessness.
The tax increase will apply to the county's towns and unincorporated Skagit County.
The action follows decisions in each of the county's four cities to implement this tax in their jurisdictions. Collectively, the county and four cities will bring in an estimated $3.3 million annually for subsidized housing construction, operations, maintenance and homeless services.
County Commissioner Lisa Janicki said she wants to create a way for both county and city leadership to work together on prioritizing use of this funding when it starts coming in Jan. 1.
“We best serve our broader community when the county and cities work together," she said.
State legislation that began as House Bill 1590 gives cities and counties the authority to implement a 0.1% sales tax increase to fund homeless services and the construction and maintenance of affordable housing without requiring a vote of the people.
The 0.1% increase amounts to an additional $1 on a $1,000 purchase.
Public Health Analyst George Kosovich said the various rental assistance, emergency shelter and homeless services programs the county already supports work well and meet state performance requirements, but because of limited funding can’t function on the scale they’re needed.
In 2020, the county and its partners identified 1,849 residents who were eligible for some form of homeless support services, a 15% increase over 2019. At the same time, average rents in the county shot up to $1,340, up from $1,096 the previous year, Kosovich said at an earlier meeting.
“Our current system really only has the capacity to meet a fraction of the need,” he said.
Priorities for this new funding include a upcoming project in Mount Vernon that will combine 70 units of extremely low-income housing with mental health and social services. Called permanent supportive housing, the project has been in the planning stages for several years.
The funding can also be used to leverage larger state and federal grants.
As Skagit County jurisdictions began considering this new tax in May, Janicki and the four city mayors were collaborating on how they would want to use the new funding.
The Mount Vernon and Sedro-Woolley city councils approved the tax in late August, and the Burlington City Council did so early in September.
Anacortes residents voted for an identical sales tax increase in 2020, before House Bill 1590 was signed into law.
If the county had taken Thursday's action before the cities, it would have had full control over revenue raised within that city and could have spent the money with no input.
However, now each city will bring its own tax revenue to the table, and can decide whether to pool resources or go it alone.
