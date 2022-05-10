Removing two experts from the board during a pandemic does nothing to help participation in public health decision-making, Commissioner Lisa Janicki said at a meeting seeking public input on the change.
Connie Davis, chief medical officer with Skagit Regional Health, and Aaron Katz, longtime public health expert and educator, were dismissed from the board at a March 24 Board of Health meeting.
These two brought their relevant work experience to a board otherwise comprised of elected officials.
Commissioner Ron Wesen said the county tried to raise concerns about the law as it made its way through the state Legislature, but it didn’t seem to have an impact.
The law has also forced a reduction in size of the county’s community health advisory group — called the Population Health Trust — from 30 to 21 members.
Public Health Director Jennifer Johnson said the trust is a crucial part of the work done by her department. These volunteers have provided valuable input on issues ranging from addiction treatment to early childhood development.
“I know we are a better public health department and we’re able to focus on the most pressing priorities because of their work,” Johnson said.
The new law gives counties with advisory groups the option to dramatically increase representation on its Board of Health rather than shrink it by essentially incorporating the advisory group into the board.
But Commissioner Peter Browning said an advisory group such as the Population Health Trust has time to dig into data and members can devote their full attention to public health issues.
“We don’t have the time to analyze health statistics like the Population Health Trust can,” he said of the commissioners.
Johnson said Skagit County was ahead of the curve when it came to seeking public input on public health issues, and that this new law hurts the county.
However, she said many counties in the state lack significant public participation in public health issues, and Johnson is optimistic the law will improve the quality of discussions in those counties.
