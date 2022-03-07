...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM TUESDAY TO 1 PM PST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...From 6 PM Tuesday to 1 PM PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
With the state Legislative session nearly over, the Skagit County commissioners met with lobbyists for an update on the progress of several bills.
Among the dead bills is a proposal to extend a state-funded development program for rural counties such as Skagit, said Josh Weiss of the lobbying firm Gordon Thomas Honeywell Government Affairs.
This program uses a portion of state sales tax to fund projects that support business and economic development. In the past, the county has used this money to fund job training programs, road projects and the expansion of fiber-optic internet.
Weiss said this program doesn’t have a large number of supporters among Democratic lawmakers — who hold majorities in both houses of the Legislature — because it is only available to smaller counties.
“There’s a lot of legislators (who) don’t have skin in the game,” he said as a guess to why the bill failed.
Two police reform bills have been signed by the governor, one is waiting for his signature and one more is still up in the air, he said.
These bills were a response to a wave of police reform legislation in 2021 that lawmakers have now acknowledged went too far.
Thanks to the bill that have passed, police will have clearer rules on the use of nonlethal weapons, use of force and engaging with those suffering from a mental health crisis, Weiss said.
