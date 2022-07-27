goskagit

Child care, equity and community mental health training are priorities in Skagit County’s $4.3 million COVID-19 recovery plan.

This plan, which was discussed at a meeting Wednesday, was requested by the county commissioners to guide the spending of a portion of the county’s $25 million of American Rescue Plan Act funding to address issues identified during the pandemic.

— Reporter Brandon Stone: bstone@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2112, Twitter: @Brandon_SVH

