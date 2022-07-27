...HEAT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Hot conditions with temperatures in the 90s and low
temperatures in the low to mid 60s. This will pose a moderate
to high risk of heat-related illness.
* WHERE...Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Western Whatcom County,
Hood Canal Area, Southwest Interior and Western Skagit County.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Heat will increase the risk of heat-related
illnesses for those who are sensitive to heat, especially
those without effective cooling or adequate hydration.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit wa211.org anytime.
Child care, equity and community mental health training are priorities in Skagit County’s $4.3 million COVID-19 recovery plan.
This plan, which was discussed at a meeting Wednesday, was requested by the county commissioners to guide the spending of a portion of the county’s $25 million of American Rescue Plan Act funding to address issues identified during the pandemic.
Another meeting is set for Aug. 9, when the commissioners will consider funding a package of the proposed programs.
Kristen Ekstran, who represents the county’s Population Health Trust, said at Wednesday’s meeting the group spent several months talking to the community and putting together a list of funding proposals.
The largest proposal, at about $1 million, would be for retention and expansion of child care in the county.
This funding would be split between start-up funding for child care centers run by minorities, a mental health support program for child care workers and funding for a pilot program that would help employers open collective child care centers.
“When COVID hit, (child care) became one of the highest needs,” Ekstran said.
Commissioner Lisa Janicki said this funding would also be an investment in equity, seeing as how women are disproportionately impacted by a lack of affordable child care.
“In so many instances the mother is the one that has to stay home,” she said.
Equity was represented in a number of other proposals in the plan.
At $750,000, the trust is proposing grants to medical providers in the county to help pay for patient navigator programs.
Ekstran said this could be used to bring in promotores — Latino community members who can help others navigate care — or could fund programs aimed at other underserved communities.
“One of the things we’ve heard from the community is it’s very difficult to access care when your provider may struggle with your particular needs, your language, your cultural expectations for care,” Ekstran said.
Along those same lines, the proposal included $150,000 to fund culturally-aware training for area medical providers, and to help staff attract and communicate with Latino patients.
The trust also proposed $378,000 to introduce a community mental health program tailored to the Latino community.
This University of Washington curriculum trains members of the community in basic strategies so peers can feel prepared to have difficult mental health conversations with their families, friends and neighbors, Ekstran said.
Other proposed investments in community health included a program to encourage students to consider medical professions in order to help alleviate staffing issues in the industry.
Ekstran said this would focus on the Latino community in an attempt to also address issues with culturally-conscious care.
“Medical providers are really struggling right now,” she said. “There is an opportunity with our local Latinx populations to really change the access to care.”
Ekstran said some of these proposals could be developed quickly if funding is provided, but others will require more planning.
At the meeting Aug. 9, Ekstran said she will ask the commissioners to consider approving funding for some of these “shovel-ready” projects.
