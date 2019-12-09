MOUNT VERNON — The Skagit County Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the county’s 2020 budget Monday.
The budget includes funding for new sheriff’s deputies, a new court program and facilities improvements.
With general fund revenue expected to be about $57 million and expenditures about $63 million, the budget calls for the county to spend about $6 million of its general fund reserves.
Trisha Logue, interim county administrator, said this spending would bring the county’s general fund balance to about $10.5 million by the end of 2020, which meets its policy of having at least two months worth of reserve funding available.
She said the budget will allow the county to hire two new deputies for the sheriff’s office, spend more on custodial staff, and pay for structural work on the Skagit County Courthouse to make it more stable.
New funding will go toward starting a community court program that will work to get those who commit minor crimes in touch with social services rather than being incarcerated.
Between its 49 funds, Logue said the county expects about $163 million in revenue and about $183 million in expenditures.
On Dec. 2, the commissioners approved increases to the county’s tax levies.
Like other local governments in Skagit County, Logue said the county is seeing a leveling-off of sales tax revenue.
However, because the county relies less on sales tax than cities and towns, she said slower sales tax growth hasn’t impacted the county as severely as it has cities such as Burlington and Mount Vernon.
