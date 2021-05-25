Lobbyists updated the Skagit County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday on a number of legislative wins.
Staff with Gordon Thomas Honeywell Government Affairs, the county’s lobbying firm, said this was a good session for both the state and the county, with funding secured for a number of local projects.
Government Affairs Consultant Annika Vaughn said she and her colleagues were expecting a lean, cuts-focused state budget early in the legislative session, when it seemed the COVID-19 pandemic would hamper revenue. However, that ended up not being the case.
Instead, the Legislature grew the 2021-2023 budget to $59 billion — a $3.2 billion increase over the prior biennium — in part due to the infusion of federal pandemic assistance.
In Skagit County, funding will come for the Guemes Island Ferry replacement project, with a $3 million package for the electric ferry and its on-shore charging facilities, according to Jeanne Cushman, who is lobbying for the county on this project.
The Swinomish Indian Tribal Community received $4.5 million in funding for a 32-unit transitional housing project that will be an expansion of its didgwálič addiction treatment facility, said Josh Weiss, lobbyist with Gordon Thomas Honeywell.
About $800,000 in grant funding will go toward renovations to the Skagit County Courthouse through a state historic preservation program. This will partially fund a $2.3 million project to remove the old, unused fourth-floor jail and improve the building’s resistance to earthquakes.
Requests for funding for construction of the Centennial Trail and a number of fish passage improvements were not included in the budget, Weiss said.
County Public Health leadership was initially concerned with the introduction of House Bill 1152, which purported to consolidate local Public Health departments into regional districts. The bill as passed, however, was much more modest, but will require counties change the composition of their boards of health.
Weiss said as part of this bill, the Legislature has committed to offering more funding for public health statewide.
There was also movement on a proposal to end the practice of stripping inmates of their Medicaid coverage while in jail. County Commissioner Peter Browning said counties are required to pay for inmate medical care, and offsetting that cost would save money locally.
The Legislature also passed a bill that addresses a hurdle to starting construction on the new Guemes Island Ferry, Cushman said.
This updates the bidding process to allow the county to select the same contractor to work on electrical systems on the ferry and on the shore, to ensure compatibility.
Cushman said the state sees this ferry as a pilot project, and is watching it closely to find ways to smooth the process for future electric vessels in the state.
Another $7 million in funding for the construction of the vessel has been requested, and may be taken up at a special transportation-focused legislative session.
Weiss said there’s talk of a special session this fall, in which the Legislature would consider a transportation package. However, such a session has yet to be scheduled.
“We really can’t predict at this point what will happen,” he said.
