BURLINGTON — Skagit County offered substantial funding Thursday for a proposed year-round homeless shelter in Burlington.
Mayor Steve Sexton’s proposal consists of putting 40 to 50 small shelter units on a city-owned lot at 465 Pease Road, and include 24/7 management and connections to social services.
He said he wants the shelter open in some capacity by May 1, and plans to expand services and facilities in phases.
Sexton said he’s looking for about $500,000 to get started, which would cover the shelters, portable bathrooms, hand-washing stations and showers.
Operations are expected to cost $500,000 to $600,000 a year, he said.
County Public Health Director Jennifer Johnson told the county commissioners Thursday the county would be able to offer $400,000 in start-up costs out of county reserves, and $468,000 a year for at least two years.
Sexton said the city has about $75,000 to contribute, and he is seeking additional funding from other mayors in the county.
For the proposal to move forward, the Burlington City Council would need to dissolve the lease with the current renter of the property. The council will meet Jan. 14 to discuss the mayor’s proposal.
There is a 6,400-square-foot warehouse on the property that Sexton wants to use to serve food, house showers and laundry facilities, and be a space for mental health, substance abuse and homeless support services providers to work with residents.
However, renovations to this space would likely be in a later stage of the project when additional funding is secured, he said.
Sarah Hinman, Housing & Community Services manager with Public Health, said the county’s contribution to the shelter would be a more efficient use of the funding it has available to shelter the homeless.
She said the $468,000 the county budgeted for shelter in 2021 goes to renting motel rooms this winter, which is an expensive, inefficient way to house people. But because of COVID-19 that was the only option.
“We can shelter more people for the entire year than we’re spending on winter shelter now,” Hinman said.
Johnson thanked Sexton for putting together the proposal, saying projects of this kind don’t come to fruition without a viable site and community support.
