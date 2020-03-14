Here’s an update of news about the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Skagit County as of Saturday afternoon.
– A fourth case of COVID-19 in Skagit County was confirmed Saturday by {span}Skagit County Public Health. The patient, a male in his 30s, was released from the hospital to home-isolation. There have been 642 diagnosed cases, and 40 deaths, in Washington state, according to the state Department of Health as of Saturday afternoon.{/span}
– Skagit Regional Health has opened acute respiratory clinics in Mount Vernon and Arlington to provide testing for those exhibiting symptoms of fever, cough and/or respiratory symptoms. The clinics will test those who meet the criteria from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to Skagit Regional Health. The Mount Vernon clinic is located at 120 S. 13th St., and the Arlington clinic is located at 328 S. Stillaguamish Ave. Both clinics are open 7:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
– Anacortes City Hall, 904 Sixth St., will close to the general public starting Tuesday, March 17. Residents can pay utility bills online, over the phone, or in the drop box outside City Hall. The permit counter will be available by phone. The library will have limited access with drop-off and return and quick browsing using social distancing of 6 feet, and its meeting rooms and computer access will be closed.
– The Tulip Festival Street Fair, hosted by the Mount Vernon Downtown Association, has been rescheduled for June 26-28.
– Puget Sound Energy will not be disconnecting service during the coronavirus pandemic. The utility will waive late fees, and it will work with customers on a payment plan and a new bill due date, according to an announcement on PSE’s website.
