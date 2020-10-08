Skagit County's COVID-19 cases are again increasing at an concerning rate, according to the county's top public health official.
"We should be pulling some sort of an alarm," said county Health Officer Howard Leibrand.
According to the most recent state data, the county has recorded 32.5 cases per 100,000 residents over a 14-day period, and preliminary unconfirmed data shows the spike may continue.
"If we see a rate like that for the next two weeks, we'll be well over 100 (cases per 100,000 residents)," Leibrand said.
That would put Skagit County well into the "high risk" category of the governor's plan to reopen schools, meaning some districts would have to reconsider plans to welcome some students back to in-person education.
New cases have been falling fairly consistently since early August, and hovered near the state's 25-case-per-100,000 resident goal through mid-September, data shows.
Information on the state's COVID-19 risk assessment dashboard runs on a 10-day lag, in which time the state Department of Health confirms the data.
Leibrand said he believes people have become complacent as case numbers fell, and have been less careful with following public health guidelines.
He urged everyone to continue wearing masks, keep at least 6 feet from others and avoid high-risk activities, including eating indoors at restaurants or drinking at bars.
