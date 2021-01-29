Skagit County delayed an update on the availability of COVID-19 vaccination appointments until 9 a.m. Saturday, according to its website.
This update had originally been scheduled for noon Friday.
County Public Health is not scheduling new appointments until it is told how many doses it can expect for next week, clinic site manager Julie de Losada said in an earlier interview.
More information is available at skagitcounty.net, by clicking on “vaccine and vaccination site information.”
Meanwhile, an announcement about when vaccine appointments will resume at Island Hospital will be made Monday, and Skagit Regional Health is not taking appointments as it makes its way though a waitlist of 18,000.
