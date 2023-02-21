Community members use sandbags Dec. 27 to create a barrier for floodwaters in La Conner.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency informed Skagit County that flooding in late December did not meet the damage threshold required for a declaration of emergency.
Without a declaration of emergency, federal reimbursement will not be available to owners who suffered flood damage.
FEMA’s threshold is determined by multiple variables, including population and resource availability.
Bob Dolhanyk, the county chief of emergency management, said it’s rare to qualify for FEMA individual insurance.
While the county qualified for the Nov. 2021 floods, the damage was valued at about $15 million.
The damage from the the Dec. 27 flooding was about $2.6 million for the county, including $1.8 million in La Conner.
Twenty-four residences and six business reported damage in La Conner.
La Conner Town Administrator Scott Thomas said he knows of at least one uninhabitable home due to flood damage.
For residents who are not able to repair without assistance, “this could be a bitter pill to swallow,” Thomas said.
The town is lobbying state representatives for assistance, he said.
Thomas said that businesses affected may be able to apply for a Statewide Small Business Disaster Relief Grant.
— Reporter Brandon Stone contributed to this report
— Reporter Emma Fletcher-Frazer: efletcher-frazer@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2199, Twitter: @Emma_SVH
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Submit your event now.
Tweets by goskagit
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.